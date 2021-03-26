Brooke Shields Opens Up About Her Femur Recovery; 'feared I'd Never Walk Again'

Brooke Shields broke her silence on the recovery journey of her broken femur and how she felt completely helpless during the time. After her serious balance board accident in a New York gym this January, the Blue Lagoon star had to learn to walk again with medical help. Brooke Shields opened up about her injuries with People magazine and recounted her terrifying journey from injury to recovery.

Brooke Shields' femur recovery journey

Brooke Shields' injury was more serious than she had let on, according to her interview with the People magazine. Exclusively talking about her recovery journey Brooke admitted that she feared she was paralyzed for life or would walk with a limp. Calling her accident a 'freak thing', the actress relayed how badly she screamed after hitting the floor and snapping her femur in the process.

Talking about her surgery and recovery, Brooke said that she woke up in the hospital to a doctor showing her an x-ray. The doctors had inserted two rods in her hip and knee to treat her broken femur which the actress described as a 'seamless' job. Brooke emotionally expressed her feeling helpless after the surgery and thinking if she could walk again or would walk without a limp. The actress had to psych herself up after the doctors reassured her that she would be able to walk but it was going to be a long journey.

Brooke Shields injury

The 55-year-old actress narrated how she injured herself in an interview in Today with Hoda & Jenna. Brooke was in her gym exercising on a balance board that she does every day and has often done it on Instagram when her focus shifted. The actress went flying and hit the ground as her femur snapped.

Brooke Shields took to her Instagram to share the unfortunate accident with her fans with a positive caption that read 'move forward and make a choice for yourself'. In the video, Brooke can be seen walking on crutches in the hospital hallway. The model managed to keep a positive attitude throughout her journey of recovery and braved through the difficulties calling herself a fighter because she does not like losing.

