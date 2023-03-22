Brooke Shields Opens Up About Sexual Harassment As Child Model In New Documentary Trailer

Brooke Shields recently opened up about her struggles from when she was a child model. In the trailer for her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which she shared on Instagram, Brooke expressed how she felt after facing sexual harassment during the time. Shields' new documentary will shed more light on the trials and tribulations she faced throughout her career.

In the trailer, Brooke said that she struggled with finding her voice in an industry where she was deemed as an ‘object of desire’ and a ‘sexualised child model.’ She added that she still marvels at how she managed to survive in the ‘difficult and exploitative’ environment. The upcoming two-part documentary is set to bring more exposure to the darker underbelly of the entertainment industry.

Later in the clip, Brooke can be seen crying and saying, “I am amazed that I survived any of it.” She adds, “I was struggling to find my own voice. I wasn’t told it was important to have agency.”

In the first few moments of the Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields trailer, Brooke can be seen preparing for a modelling shoot. She can be seen speaking about how her entire life has been about her aesthetics and looks. The actress adds that she has been referred to as a ‘pretty face’ repeatedly.

More on Brooke Shields

Despite her hardships, Brooke Shields became a big name as an actress, author and model. She began her career as a child model at a mere 11 months old. The documentary is also slated to tell the story of how she was cast in director Louis Malle’s Pretty Baby when she was 12 years old.

The 57-year-old actor has been part of many Hollywood classics such as The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Sahara and Wanda Nevada. She has scored Golden Globe and Satellite Award nominations for the American sitcom Suddenly Susan.