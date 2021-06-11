Last Updated:

'Brooklyn 99' Co-creator Dan Goor Shares An Emotional Message As They Wrap Finale Season

Dan Goor, who co-created Brooklyn 99, has posted an emotional message on his Twitter account after they wrapped shooting its finale season.

Brooklyn 99

The American sitcom, Brooklyn 99, is coming to an end, as its final season has wrapped up filming. In February, the makers of the series had announced that the upcoming eighth season would be the show’s final one. One of the creators of the show, Dan Goor, announced on his Twitter that the Brooklyn 99 Season 8 has wrapped up filming, with an emotional message. The fans of the show also responded to this tweet, outpouring their emotions for the show.

Brooklyn 99 Season 8 wraps up filming

The police drama sitcom, which has garnered a lot of love and acclaim over the years, has completed filming its last season. Created by Michael Shur and Dan Goor, the sitcom premiered in September 2013. Dan Goor tweeted about wrapping up the show on his Twitter, with an emotional message, where he also expressed his gratitude towards all the leading actors of the Brooklyn 99 cast. Take a look at his tweet here:

 

The fans’ reactions

After Dan Goor posted this tweet, the fans of Brooklyn 99 got emotional over it and began replying to it with their own emotional messages. They mentioned how the show has helped them go through tough times and changed their lives, and how much they loved each one of the Brooklyn 99 episodes. Here are the tweets from some of the fans.
 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, which will be 10 episodes long, is slated to come out in August 2021.

