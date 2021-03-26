Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Flaunt Some Unique And Personal Jewellery; See Pics

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz flaunted their love with something unusual. They got some unique and extremely personal jewellery made. On March 25, Nicole took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she had necklaces made for herself and Beckham out of their wisdom teeth flaunting pictures of the same. While doing so, her engagement ring also shined in the photo. Brooklyn showed off wearing dental jewellery around his neck. Take a look below.

A look at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's necklaces

Nicole shared a picture in which the duo can be seen holding their new chains. She also had an engagement ring that had a huge shining diamond. In the caption, she wrote, "I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend." Beckham reposted the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Words can't describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz." He continued, "I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever.”

He also shared another set of pictures in which he wore the dental jewellery around his neck. He wrote, "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you @nicolaannepeltz" In another picture, he held the jewellery next to his lip and added a heart gif to his post.

About Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's relationship

According to People, earlier this month, Beckham showed off a ring engraved with Nicola’s name and the caption read, "love of my life.” In July 2020, Beckham proposed to Nicola after first making their relationship public in January 2020. He shared an adorable picture of the duo posing amidst nature in a scenic background. Beckham was seen in a black suit and Nicola wore a yellow gown. In the post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx." Fans reacted to the news of their engagement and flooded the post with likes and comments. Take a look below.

(Promo Image source: Nicola Peltz Instagram)

