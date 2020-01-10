Brooklyn Beckham Wishes Girlfriend, Nicola Peltz With A Sensual Picture

Son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham made it to the headlines by posting a cute picture with a girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn Beckham chose a sultry snap to share his birthday wishes to Nicola. And they both showed off their great connection together.

The Last Airbender actor is seen wearing a white towel wrapped around her, while a shirtless Brooklyn has his arm around Nicola Peltz, and is about to plant a kiss on her cheek.

With his other hand, he takes the black and white mirror selfie, with only a towel wrapped around his waist. It turned out to be a sensual birthday shower for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Check out Brooklyn Beckham’s birthday post for his girlfriend.

On January 2, 2020, Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend, Nicola Peltz gave fans an insight that she and Brooklyn had something going on. She posted an Instagram post wearing only a black bra and black pants, while a shirtless Brooklyn stood in front of her checking his phone.

It appeared that the two were in a hotel room, with a crystal chandelier and elegant decor in the background.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been rumoured that there was a romance going on ever since they were spotted together leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood on October 28, 2019, following a Halloween-themed party.

As per reports, they were also seen leaving Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Halloween party one day earlier on October 27, 2019. But then they decided to make their relationship official as dropped their Instagram photos together on January 2, 2020.

Brooklyn’s last high-profile romance was with model Hana Cross, who he dated for nine months before their split in early 2019. Nicola earlier dated model Anwar Hadid, for over a year but then called it a splits in 2018.

