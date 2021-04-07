Brooklyn Beckham's Fiance Nicola Peltz Gets His Name Inked, See Picture

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged in July of last year. The two often post adorable pictures together and give their fans couple goals. Recently, Nicola took to her Instagram story and unveiled a new tattoo of her fiancé’s name on her upper back. Check out the picture of the tattoo below.

Nicola Peltz's tattoo dedicated to Brooklyn

Image credits: Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Brooklyn's tattoos for Nicola Peltz

This is the first time that Nicola Peltz has got inked something on her body as a tribute to fiancé, Brooklyn. However, Brooklyn has got several tattoos on his body in honour of Peltz. Earlier this year, Brooklyn had revealed that he has a tattoo at the top of his back that is seemingly a letter that Peltz wrote to him.

Here is what the tattoo reads, “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey”. Moreover, fans of the two suspect that the pair of eyes inked on the back of his neck bear an uncanny resemblance to Nicola’s. Check out the post of the same below.

Brooklyn's 'love letter' tattoo for Nicola Peltz

Earlier, Brooklyn and Nicola had flaunted their love for each other by making another grand gesture. The two had got unique and personal jewellery made out of their wisdom teeth as they flaunted their engagement rings as well in the pictures. Nicola had shared a picture on her Instagram story in which the couple could be seen holding gold chains with wisdom teeth in gold.

Nicola captioned her story as “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend”. Brooklyn captioned the same story as, “Words can't describe how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz." He continued, "I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever”. Check out the pictures of the same below.

Promo Image credits: Brooklyn Beckham IG

