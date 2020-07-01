'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Terry Crews Receives Backlash For 'Black Lives Matter' Tweet

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terrence Alan Crews a.k.a Terry Crews has stirred a Twitter controversy by posting about the Black Lives Matter protests. These protests took place due to George Floyd’s death. George Floyd was a 46 year Black American who died in police custody. His death has stirred up protests against racism. Here's what Terry shared on Twitter:

ALSO READ: Terry Crews Says 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scraped 4 Episodes After George Floyd’s Death

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Although Terry Crews does not explicitly allude to the ‘All Lives Matter’ movement, users do believe that Crews is referring to the same. According to users, the All Lives Matter Movement undermines racism against Black communities in the United States of America. Hence Terry Crews’ Twitter is now bombarded with contradicting opinions by users. Several users on Twitter believe that Terry Crews is opposing the Black Lives Matter Movement. Some users also said that Terry is trying to protect ‘white fragility.’ One of the users tweeted that Terry Crews’ statement was a ‘physical manifestation’ of the whites who advocated the All Lives Matter movement.

ALSO READ: Terry Crews: Brooklyn 99 Star Reveals Nearly Ending Up Wrestling For WWE In 1999

Further, Black American comedian Travon Free also expressed his opinion towards Terry Crews’ tweet. The comedian also shared a picture of USA’s former President, Barack Obama. You can have a look at some of the other Twitter reactions here:

I was wondering why Terry Crews was being “canceled” in comments on Twitter, only to find out it was over a message about equality. Equality means equal, not better than. It’s why I was so against “believe all women” because it unfairly makes a woman’s word worth more than a man. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 30, 2020

How...how did you get here? Nobody's supposed to be here. https://t.co/4TUDyKgruk — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) June 30, 2020

Terry Crews must be auditioning for a new position at Fox News. — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) June 30, 2020

Black people: We’re starving!



Terry Crews: But what about those who have more than enough food? We must ensure their bellies remain full!



Say what you will about @terrycrews but you have to admire his dedication to centering whiteness.



Ok... Maybe you don’t HAVE TO. https://t.co/5goyvuDreH — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) June 30, 2020

Further, several people also shared memes in response to Terry Crews’ tweet. Here are some of the memes that were shared on Twitter:

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fame Terry Crews Lands In Controversy After 'Black Supremacy' Tweet

Terry crews : we’re getting backlash on twitter again

His PR team after quitting : pic.twitter.com/1v8etUJSFv — john (@iam_johnw) June 30, 2020

Every day Terry Crews comes on with his mildew takes and everyday twitter is like pic.twitter.com/KUmFJIiV9B — 🇯🇲 Keshonda-Alexus 🇯🇲 (@AlexusKeshonda) June 30, 2020

It’s like Terry Crews is becoming his character in white chicks pic.twitter.com/j8YJZnqjjY — 𝓴𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓶𝓪 ♥️ (@karimadukes) June 30, 2020

Terry Crews’ Old Tweet:

Terry Crews also shared a Tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement on June 8, 2020. Crews received a lot of backlash from users for this Tweet as well. Users believed that Terry’s tweet undermined the ongoing instances of racism against Black communities in the United States of America. On the other hand, Crews also shared an Instagram video to express his grief and condolences towards George Floyd’s death.

ALSO READ: 'Brooklyn 99's' Captain Holt Andre Braugher Says He Cannot Wait For Season 8 Of The Show

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

On the work front:

Terry Crews is an American actor, comedian and activist. Crews made his acting debut with the American television series, Battle Dome in 2001. As of late, the actor is well known for his role in an American police comedy, Brooklyn-Nine-Nine. Further, the actor has also hosted the famous American reality show America’s Got Talent a.k.a. AGT, in 2019.

Promo Image Source: Terry Crews' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.