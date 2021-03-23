Broooklyn Beckham Poses With Fiancée Nicola Peltz, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been together for a while and have been quite upfront about their relationship. The couple had gotten engaged a while ago and the news made it to headlines. Both of them have posted several of their pictures on social media, and a number of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts feature Nicola. He has recently posted a bold picture of them together, where both of them have gone topless for the camera. The bold picture was soon responded by a wave of all kinds of reactions in the comments section.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola pose topless for a selfie

The fans and followers of Brooklyn Beckham are well-aware of their relationship, as neither of them shy away from posting about each other on every opportunity they get. However, the rare and bold picture that was shared by him on Instagram went on to come as a surprise for netizens. Both of them are seen posing topless for the mirror selfie, which was taken by Brooklyn. He can be seen standing behind Nicola as he hugged her, while Nicola held up a piece of fabric to cover her body in the picture.

The post promptly received numerous comments on the picture, with their fans praising the picture and complimenting on how well the couple looks together. However, some netizens also criticised the couple for posting this type of a picture on social media and asked them to be more responsible. The couple had announced their engagement in July last year and have been going strong together ever since. Interestingly, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria has also opened about Nicole in her interview with Lorraine, and praised her personality. She talked about how happy Brooklyn is with her and revealed that their family are welcoming towards their relationship.

Unlike his father David, Brooklyn has not entered the field of sports and has become a model instead. While he is said to have dated other known personalities, his relationship with Nicola has seemed to have grown stronger over time. Nicola Peltz has worked in quite a few popular films, including Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Airbender and others.

