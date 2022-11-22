Bruce Lee Died Of Drinking Excess Water, Suggests New Study

The late martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee needs no introduction. After winning hearts of his fans with his martial arts and acting skills, Lee's death at 32 was a shock for his fans. Now, nearly five decades after his untimely demise, a new study has suggested the actor passed away due to drinking excess water.

According to a new study reported by Sky News, Broce Lee, drinking excess water may have caused Bruce Lee's death at the age of 32 in Hong Kong in July 1973. The autopsy report revealed the actor died from cerebral oedema (brain swelling) which was earlier thought to be a reaction to a painkiller he had taken. Over the years, several theories behind Lee's death have been put forward. However, a team of researchers have now suggested that Lee's oedema may have been caused due to hyponatraemia.

Researchers explain Bruce Lee's cause of death

Researchers further explained in their Clinical kidney journal and wrote, "In other words, we propose that the kidney's inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee." The team added that several factors suggest the late actor had high consumption of water in his daily life. These factors included a fluid-based diet referred by his wife, Linda, and the mention of repeated water intake throughout the day by his biographer, Matthew Polly.

The researchers wrote, "We suggest that the fact that water intake was repeatedly noticed when it is such a commonplace activity that might have been forgotten given the exceptional circumstances means that it was indeed noticeably higher than the intake of other persons present on the day that Lee died."

The excess water intake may have led to a specific form of kidney dysfunction in the late actor's body, due to which his kidneys were unable to excrete enough water in order to maintain water homeostasis. Lee also reportedly consumed cannabis, which made him thirsty.

In concluding their hypothesis, the researchers wrote, "This may lead to hyponatraemia, cerebral oedema and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee's demise. The fact that we are 60 per cent water does not protect us from the potentially lethal consequences of drinking water at a faster rate than our kidneys can excrete excess water." They also reflected on the late martial arts legend's famous quote "be water my friend" and added "but excess water appears to have ultimately killed him."

Image: Twitter/@brucelee