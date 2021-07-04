Bruce Lee's Daughter Hits Out At Quentin Tarantino's Remarks About The Late Actor

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee clapped back over director Quentin Tarantino's recent remarks about her late father. The critically acclaimed director received negative criticism over his portrayal of Bruce Lee in his movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Tarantino was recently asked about that same and his comments did not go down well with Bruce Lee's daughter. Shannon Lee in a guest column that she wrote for Hollywood Reporter responded to Tarantino's comments.

'Tired of White Men Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was'

A few days back director Quentin Tarantino on Joe Rogan’s podcast was asked about the criticism he faced for showing Bruce Lee getting knocked down by Cliff Booth. Tarantino answered and said "I can understand his daughter having a problem with it. But anybody else?" Shannon Lee in her column wrote that she was tired of White men in Hollywood trying to stereotype her later father.

Her column read "As you already know, the portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Mr Tarantino, in my opinion, was inaccurate and unnecessary, to say the least. (Please let’s not blame actor Mike Moh. He did what he could with what he was given.) And while I am grateful that Mr Tarantino has so generously acknowledged to Joe Rogan that I may have my feelings about his portrayal of my father, I am also grateful for the opportunity to express this: I’m really f****** tired of white men in Hollywood trying to tell me who Bruce Lee was.”

She further added "Mr Tarantino, you don’t have to like Bruce Lee. I really don’t care if you like him or not. You made your movie and now, clearly, you’re promoting a book. But in the interest of respecting other cultures and experiences, you may not understand, I would encourage you to take a pass on commenting further about Bruce Lee and reconsider the impact of your words in a world that doesn’t need more conflict and fewer cultural heroes."

Speaking about her after portrayal in the movie, she wrote that she understood what Quentin Tarantino was trying to show in the scene and called Cliff Booth's character 'bad***'. She added that the director could have done it 'so much better'.

Inputs from ANI/ Image: AP

