Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To 9/11 Attack Victims

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several Hollywood celebrities and other prominent figures paid their tributes. The September 11 attacks, also known as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda. Up to 3000 people lost their lives as four commercial airlines were hijacked, out of which two were flown directly into the World Trade Center building.

Singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen performed his song at the 9/11 memorial in New York City. While other celebrities like Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and more, poured in the tributes for the victims of the 9/11 attacks via Instagram.

Hollywood celebs pay tribute to the 9/11 attack victims

As per Deadline, the legendary 71-year-old singer, Bruce Springsteen made an unannounced appearance at New York City's World Trade Center memorial plaza. The singer performed his song I’ll See You in My Dreams. "May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones," Springsteen said before performing his song.

Singer Mariah Carey via her Twitter paid her tributes and wrote, "On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever." Academy Award winner Viola Davis taking to her Twitter wrote, "Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost. Sending love and prayers to the families and loved ones of the fallen. #Never Forget."

On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever. pic.twitter.com/eSoaaNwf8X — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 11, 2021

Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives lost. Sending love and prayers to the familes and loved ones of the fallen. 💔❤🙏🏿 #NeverForget — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 11, 2021

Actor Jennifer Hudson tweeted and wrote, "It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #Never Forget." Resse Witherspoon wrote, "My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loved ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts."

It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/CN0Fy1VNBt — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 11, 2021

My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 11, 2021

Actor Octavia Spencer took to her Instagram and wrote, "20 years ago I was excited because I was guest-starring on the sitcom Titus. I was up early running lines when my youngest sister called and said, 'turn on your tv, we are under attack.' I put on the Today show just as the first plane hit the tower. I called all of my LA friends and we watched in horror. I will never forget and mourn the loss of so many lives. Where were you that morning?."

(Image: AP/Mariah Carey Instagram)