Bruce Springsteen Says "we've Lost So Much" Accusing Trump In Poem Before US Elections

Bruce Springsteen has taken to Twitter to narrate a poem in which he has directly called out Trump and his various wrongdoings as a President. The singer has thus urged his followers to vote Trump out in the upcoming US presidential elections 2020. Bruce Springsteen's Twitter video, which is a roughly 2-minute-long audio clip, narrates a poem covering the various sorrows Trump has brought upon Americans during his term in the office.

Bruce Springsteen recites a poem ahead of US elections

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reveals That US Presidential Elections 2020 Was Her First Time Voting

Bruce Springsteen, in the tweet that he shared, began his caption by saying “we are lost”, thus mentioning the gravity of the situation. He then goes on to write that as a nation they have lost a lot in a significantly less amount of time. Concluding his statement in the tweet, Bruce Springsteen wrote that on November 3, people must vote them out. Thus referring to the Trump administration, Bruce urged his fans to vote them out and to simply just go out and vote. The singer then also attached a poem in which he calls out the president for his various wrongdoings.

We are lost. We've lost so much in so short a time.

On November 3rd, vote them out.



Hear more: https://t.co/ZacuLReNRu pic.twitter.com/jEbT0wP3Ee — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 28, 2020

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: List Of Indian-American Candidates Contesting This Time

In the image, Bruce Springsteen can be seen seated with his all-denim shirt topped with a cowboy hat and guitar in hand. In the clip, Bruce says that there is no music or art in the White House. He further says that no literature or poetry can be seen in there as well. Thus implying that the White House has become a dead space for creativity and art in general. Further, he continues to question as to where the nation went wrong. He asks where did all the fun and joy go during all this time when the president was in power. Thus, Springsteen expresses his grief over the failing conditions that he has been seeing.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: What Is Electoral College? Can It Overrule Popular Vote?

Bruce Springsteen's Twitter video then directly calls out the president saying that they used to have a President who used to calm and soothe the nation in times of crisis and danger. However, now they have someone who is dividing the nation. He then closes his statement by saying that they as a country have now become rudderless and joyless. Thus, the singer has urged his fans to vote in the US Presidential elections 2020.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: A Timeline Of How A President Takes Power

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.