Bruce Willis' Birthday: Check How Well You Know Legendary 'Die Hard' Actor With This Quiz

Bruce Willis' birthday this year, in 2021, will mark the 66th birthday of the actor who has played some of the most memorable roles in Hollywood. The actor who started his career with theatre went on to become one of the most known and loved action-stars in the world. Whether it is a comedy or an action thriller, Bruce Willis has done it all. On Bruce Willis’ birthday, take this Bruce Willis' trivia quiz to check how much you know about the Die Hard star.

Bruce Willis' quiz

1. Where was Bruce Willis Born?

a. America

b. Germany

c. Finland

d. Italy

2. What was the name of the show that made Bruce Willis climb to fame?

a. Starlighting

b. Moonlighting

c. Sunlighting

d. Skylighting

3. What was Bruce Willis’ mother's name?

a. Marhot

b. Margot

c. Marlene

d. Mary

4. Where did Bruce Willis’ father work?

a. Army

b. Police

c. Navy

d. Corporate sector

5. How many siblings does Bruce Willis have?

a. 3

b. 2

c. 5

d. 1

6. What affliction did Bruce Willis suffer from in his youth?

a. A stutter

b. Asthma

c. Anxiety

d. Heart problems

7. What was Bruce Willis’ first job fresh out of high-school?

a. A lifeguard

b. An ice-cream seller

c. A firefighter

d. A security guard

8. Which popular show did Bruce Willis appear in as an extra at the start of his career?

a. X-Files

b. Miami Vice

c. FRIENDS

d. American Idol

9. In which feature film did Bruce Willis appear as a lead for the first time?

a. Die Hard

b. Friends and Lovers

c. Cat on a hot tin roof

d. Blind Date

10. What was the name of Bruce Willis’ character in Die Hard?

a. Jerry McClane

b. Jeffery McClane

c. Jeremy McClane

d. John McClane

Bruce Willis Trivia

Bruce Willis’ first wife was the famous actor Demi Moore and they were married for a total of thirteen years.

Answers:

1. Germany

2. Moonlighting

3. Marlene

4. Army

5. 2

6. A stutter

7. A security guard

8. Miami Vice

9. Blind Date

10. John McClane