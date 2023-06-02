Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Her Grief Over Father’s Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah recently opened up about her father’s dementia diagnosis. The Die Hard star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February this year. The development came after Willis’ diagnosis with the neurological disorder Aphasia in 2022.

Tallulah wrote a recent piece for Vogue, where she detailed how she interpreted the first signs of her father’s condition. She described the first signs of his condition as a “vague responsiveness,” saying that it was initially perceived as hearing loss, which is very common in Hollywood. The unresponsiveness led to the 29-year-old believing that it was her own fault. “Though this couldn’t have been further from the truth, my adolescent brain tortured itself with some faulty math: I’m not beautiful enough for my mother, I’m not interesting enough for my father,” wrote Tallulah.

The actress further revealed that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, anorexia and body dysmorphia. She admitted that her reaction to Bruce Willis’ condition worsening was one of denial and avoidance. Tallulah shared a sad realisation, where she wrote that her dad would never be able to make a moving speech at her wedding.

Tallulah Willis’ perspective on her father's health

The actress has now gone into recovery mode from her eating disorder. Tallulah continued and said that she has now gained a healthier perspective on her relationship with her father. She said that previously she was not able to deal with the situation, as she was “so afraid of being destroyed by sadness”. She explained that she now carries an energy that is ‘bright and sunny’ no matter what. She concluded her piece on an optimistic note, saying that the deal with self-love is preliminary to loving another.

Bruce Willis' condition, frontotemporal dementia, is one of the most common forms of brain disorder. It can cause symptoms which affect memory, lingual abilities and everyday functions. The star was diagnosed with Aphasia, which results in problems with speech and language processing due to damage in parts of the brain that deal with it.