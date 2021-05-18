Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis Says She Resented Looking Like Him

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis is popularly known for her films like The Whole Ten Yards and Bandits. Recently, she shared an Instagram photo of herself and her mother and spoke about how she resented looking like her father. She warned that there was a body dysmorphic disorder trigger and shared a few tips as to how one can get over that. Take a look at what she had to say about body dysmorphic disorder and her ways to cope with it.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah reveals having body dysmorphic disorder

Tallulah Willis took to her Instagram handle to share a few close-up photos of herself along with her mother Demi Moore. She mentioned that it took her too long to realise that ageing isn't something that one can control. As time passes, people's face change and they should accept it. She punished herself for not looking like her mom after she was told that she was Bruce Willis' twin since birth. She added, "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my “masculine” face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hairdo!" Here are Tallulah Willis' photos.

She mentioned that to get better people should soothe their wounds within their soul before they try to fix other people and situations. She wrote, "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on one appearance goes deeper than just wanting to feel good in their own skin." Everyone wants to look good, feel good and confident. However, when people start getting conscious and that starts affecting their essence, they should ask for help. They shouldn't feel ashamed as this is a genuine psychological pain.

Tallula also mentioned a few techniques that helped her gain confidence again. She suggested hiding all the mirrors and not look at themselves. She asked people to take a break from social media. She often scrolled through meme pages and said that memes helped her stay happy. She suggested reading fantasy and fiction books, finding a safe person and community and going for walks while listening to music. She also suggested that people affected with the disorder should journal everything and most importantly, Breath.

Image: Tallulah Willis' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.