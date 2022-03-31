Bruce Willis Did Over 15 Movies Before 'stepping Away From Acting' Post Aphasia Diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has been recently diagnosed with Aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of ability to understand or express speech, as per a statement released by his family. Following the announcement, Willis' family further revealed he is stepping down from his acting career with which he had entertained his fans for decades. The announcement came as a shock not only to the star's fans but, also to the entire Hollywood. While the actor had to step down from his acting career due to his health issues, he worked extremely hard in the past two to three years and starred in 15 films.

As per a report by People, Bruce Willis worked extremely hard during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic following his two releases in 2019. The Die Hard actor reprised his role from his 2000s film Unbreakable for the adventure thriller Glass co-starring James McAvoy. He also starred in the Edward Norton directorial Motherless Brooklyn, which was released in November 2019.

Following the release of these two films, Bruce Willis went on to star in 15 different movies. These films include - 10 Minutes Gone, Survive The Night, Trauma Center, Hard Kill, Breach, Midnight In The Switchgrass, Cosmic Sin, Out Of Death, Apex, Survive The Game, Deadlock, American Siege, Fortress, Gasoline Alley and A Day To Die. A Day TO Die was released earlier this month, on March 4, 2022. As per the actor's IMDb page, he has eight more films, either completed or in post-production. These films also include a sequel to his 2021 movie Fortress.

Bruce Willis to step down from his acting career

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the actor's aphasia diagnosis and share a note on the behalf of her, Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters - Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. The note read, "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," she further added. The statement also mentioned how it is a challenging time for the actor's family and appreciated the continuous love from his fans. Bruce Willis' acting career spans over four decades.

Image: AP