Bruce Willis' Lawyer Reveals Why Actor Wanted To Work Post Aphasia Diagnosis; 'He Was...'

Bruce Willis' attorney recently revealed why the actor wanted to continue working even after being diagnosed with Aphasia, adding that he "literally saved" thousands of people from losing jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer's statement comes after it was alleged that Willis' longtime collaborator and Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett forced the actor to work despite his health crisis.

In a conversation with Los Angeles Times, Willis' attorney Martin Singer said, "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work."

He added, "Because Mr Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic." Bruce went on to complete five more projects with Randall Emmett before announcing his retirement earlier this year. The director-actor duo has collaborated on about 25 projects together, as per PEOPLE.

Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis

The actor's family announced that he will be stepping away from his decades-long acting career following his aphasia diagnosis, which has impacted his cognitive abilities. Releasing a statement earlier this year in March, they also mentioned, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," and added, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

A source told PEOPLE that everyone's "rooting" for Willis following his diagnosis. Calling him a "beloved" actor, the source added that Hollywood is "very supportive of him and will rally around him". "He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the insider stated. Willis is known for hir roles in projects like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Pulp Fiction among others.

