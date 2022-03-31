Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting; Directors Reveal Actor Showed Signs Of Aphasia On Set

Seasoned Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who is known for his role in the Die Hard franchise, was recently revealed to be diagnosed with Aphasia, a brain disorder. The actor's family issued a statement relaying the news and revealing that the medical condition has impacted his 'cognitive abilities'. For the unversed, the health condition renders the patient incapable of communicating effectively with others.

In response to the announcement, several prominent artists from Hollywood, as well as fans, sent love and support to the 67-year-old actor and wished him a speedy recovery. Recently, a few directors from the industry revealed that the seasoned actor was exhibiting signs of aphasia while filming.

Directors believe Bruce Willis showed signs of Aphasia on set

Prominent directors namely Mike Burns, Jesse V. Johnson and more recalled working with Bruce Willis during possibly the onset of his recently diagnosed medical condition. In an interview with Los Angeles Times reported by Entertainment Weekly, Director Mike Burns revealed that he witnessed the actor's deteriorating health on sets 'firsthand' and added, ''I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines.''

Burns has worked with Willis on the 2021 film Out of Death followed by their collaboration on The Wrong Place which is set to release this year. The director further revealed that he decided to 'not work' with the actor again after realizing that his condition has gotten 'worse'. He also opined that he is 'relieved' after hearing about Willis' time off from acting.

On the other hand, Jesse V. Johnson, who helmed White Elephant starring Willis, stated that it became evident to him that the actor was 'not the Bruce I remembered.' After taking the decision to not make a film with him again before adding, ''We are all Bruce Willis fans, and the arrangement felt wrong and ultimately a rather sad end to an incredible career, one that none of us felt comfortable with.''

Additionally, actor Lala Kent of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules told the outlet about an incident on the sets of the 2020 film Hard Kill where Bruce Willis fired a prop gun on the wrong cue on multiple occasions.

