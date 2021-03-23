Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Shares Photo As Couple Celebrates '12 Years Of Marriage'

Model-actor Emma Heming Willis, along with her husband Bruce Willis is celebrating 12 years of togetherness. She took to Instagram on Monday, March 22, 2021, to share an adorable picture that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor penned a long note as she went on gush on all things nice about her husband. Fans could not stop flooding the comment section with all things nice as they were all gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Emma Heming shared a picture where they are striking a candid pose. In the picture, Bruce can be seen looking downwards, while Emma is trying to give him a peck on his cheeks. The duo is also all smiles in the picture. Bruce can be seen wearing a printed shirt, while Emma donned a star printed white shirt and opted for a high pony and simple makeup.

Along with the picture, the model wrote an adorable note for her husband. She wrote, “Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there have been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! ðŸŒšðŸ¤£ That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right? We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person. She added, “There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him”. She concluded by saying, “He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet ♥ï¸ #thickandthin #loveofmylife”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, could not stop gushing on how cute the picture is and flooded the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to wish the couple, while some were gaga over the pic. One of the users wrote, “Best ode to a husband I’ve ever read”. Another one wrote, “I love the honesty and forthcomingness in this post that so many of us can relate to. Happy Anniversary”. Take a look at a few comments below.

According to People, the duo tied the knot back in 2019, share daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. She also goes on to give fans a glimpse of their adorable family. Take a look at their recent family post below. '

