Earlier in April, veteran actor Bruce Willis' family revealed that the 67-year-old star was diagnosed with Aphasia, a medical condition that impacts his 'cognitive abilities.' Post the announcement, his wife Emma Heming has constantly been keeping fans updated about his ongoing battle with aphasia via her social media handle. The star's wife is also seen sharing several throwback videos of the actor.

Recently, Emma Heming took to her social media space and shared a throwback video of1987 where Willis is seen performing on Under the Boardwalk with The Temptations. Along with the video, Emma also penned a sweet note praising one of her husband's qualities that made her fall for him.

On Tuesday, Emma Heming took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of her husband. In the video, Willis is seen sharing the stage with the popular vocal group The Temptations. Sharing the clip, Emma penned a heartfelt note giving a shout-out to Willis as she credited him for having the guts to perform with such a legendary group. Moreover, she even lauded Willis 'confidence' and one of his qualities wherein she revealed that 'fear has never stopped him.'

She wrote in the caption, "My motto is don’t let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next-level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations? You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️ @youtube"

For the unversed, Bruce Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009 and shares two daughters, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray. Willis was earlier married to actor Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000 and the couple has three daughters namely Rumer Glenn, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle.

