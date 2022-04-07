Bruce Willis' Wife Shares Video Of Actor Enjoying A Walk Days After Aphasia Diagnosis

Days after revealing his Aphasia diagnosis, Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shared videos and photos of the actor enjoying a peaceful walk in nature. The medical condition, that affects the patient's ability to communicate, had rendered the actor incapable of continuing with his career which resulted in his retirement. The news was shared by his wife, ex-wife Demi Moore and five daughters in a joint statement.

Since then, the seasoned actor has received love and support from the Hollywood fraternity with actors like Matthew Perry, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta and more sending love via emotional social media posts. Moreover, it was also revealed, as per People, that the actor had done 15 films before 'stepping away from acting'.

Bruce Willis enjoys a walk with family

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Emma Heming shared pictures of their casual walk in the woods with Bruce Willis and their daughter Mabel Ray Willis. In the pictures clicked by their 10-year-old daughter, the duo can be seen sitting cosily on a log and dressed warmly. In the caption, she wrote, ''Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat 🏔#offthegrid''. She also took to her Instagram story to share a video of the seasoned actor taking a walk along the stream.

In the post where Emma Hemming announced Willis' retirement from acting, she began by writing, ''To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.''

She continued, ''This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn''.

(Image: @emmahemingwillis/Instagram)