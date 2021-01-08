Bryan Cranston Hopes 2021 Changes 'cancel Culture' & People Are More Forgiving

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston recently appeared in a video in which he hoped for people to break their 'cancel culture' in 2021 as it creates a massive division between people. Read on to know about his views on 'cancel culture' and what the role of forgiveness is in today's society.

Bryan Cranston's video

According to a video posted by AP Entertainment, the actor stated that we live in a world where there is less forgiveness and that everybody lives in a coaster environment. He also added, "I think our societies have become harder and less understanding, less tolerant, less forgiving." Musing on the future of our society, Cranston asked “Where does forgiveness live in our society? Where can we accept someone’s behaviour if they are contrite, if they are apologetic and take responsibility? Isn’t it possible that forgiveness plays a part in that and they are welcomed back in, as opposed to creating more fences?"

He finished by saying: “Whether it’s having an impulsive reaction to something and being frightened and doing something wrong and being ostracised for the rest of their lives…I think we need to take a second look at that and exhale, and realize that asking forgiveness and receiving forgivenesses are not weaknesses, but human strengths.” You can see Bryan Cranston's video here.

Bryan Cranston hopes the new year brings changes to "cancel culture." pic.twitter.com/CBtYHlSmec — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 5, 2021

Bryan Cranston's filmography

Bryan Cranston is best known for his roles as Walter White in the crime drama series Breaking Bad, Tim Whatley in the sitcom Seinfeld, Hal in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, and Vince Lonigan in the crime drama series Sneaky Pete. Cranston's performance on Breaking Bad is widely regarded as one of the best in television history, earning him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2014. Cranston has also directed a few episodes of Malcolm in the Middle, Breaking Bad, Modern Family, and The Office. He has appeared in several acclaimed films, such as Saving Private Ryan, Little Miss Sunshine, Drive, Argo, Godzilla, and The Upside.

