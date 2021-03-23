'BRZRKR': Keanu Reeves To Star In Live-action Film And Anime Series For Netflix

Keanu Reeves quite recently entered the realm of comic books with a 12-part comic book limited series centred around his several millennia-old brawler, BRZRKR. And now, Netflix has gone ahead and announced that that the universe depicted in Keanu Reeves' comics will be explored by the streaming juggernaut themselves, who reached out to the actor as well as Boom! Studios with a proposal of a live-action film based on the character and an anime series that will explore the world that BRZRKR inhabits in Keanu Reeves' comics. The announcement was made by Netflix themselves through one of its Twitter handles. The same can be found below.

Netflix announces that a BRZRKR live-action film, as well as an Anime series, is in development:

More details on the film as well as the Anime series:

Reeves is set to star and produce the live-action feature, and will be heard lending his voice to the Anime version of his character, CinemaBlend reports. As far as the former is concerned, the executives at Boom! Studios, namely Ross Richie and Stephen Christy are also attached to the same in the capacity of producers. The comic book series, which has been co-created by Reeves, Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, follows its world-weary protagonist who simply goes by the name of B, a half-mortal and a half-god who has walked on earth for about 80,000 years.

In contemporary times, he has begun taking up assignments from the US Government that no other military official would sign up for. In exchange, all he wants to find out is the reason behind his existence and how he can put an end to it. As far as Keanu Reeves' association with other comic book companies is concerned, an Esquire report dated 9th February 2021 claimed that Reeves has been offered to play Kraven the Hunter by Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Fiege in a solo film. But, during the initial days of the month that went by was when the fans of the actor heard the last of the development. More details regarding the future projects of the John Wick actor will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

(Image Credit: NX on Netflix Twitter)