BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Check Details About The Lineup, Dates For The Concert

On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of BTS, the band is gearing up for its online concert. BTS 2021 Muster is celebrated every year by the band as well as the ARMY with a two-day event consisting of several fan events, games and concerts. As the upcoming BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo is all set to be held online, here are all the details about the airing dates, tickets and lineup of the show.

All you need to know about BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo

When & where will the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo air?

According to reports by Kpopost, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo will be a two-day event that will be held on June 13-14. On both days of the concert, the performances will start streaming at 6:30 pm KST. If by any chance someone is unable to attend the concert online, it will be replayed on June 19 and June 20 at 10:00 am KST. The ARMY can watch the concert live on the popular streaming platform named Venew Live.

What will be the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo lineup?

BTS ROOM LIVE (June 11)

- based on HTs

Like

UGH

Look Here

Telepathy



MUSTER SETLIST (June 13-14)

- based on ARMY ON AIR and Preview

FIRE

So What

Dis-ease

Mikrokosmos

Not Today

Daechwita



WHAT A FESTA!!!! 🎉💜@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #2021BTSFESTA pic.twitter.com/QPfGyNlOij — bora 🧈 (@modooborahae) June 8, 2021

While there has been no confirmation on the lineup of the concert, it is expected that BTS members will perform their oldest to the newest songs.

How to buy tickets to the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo concert?

The ARMY could easily find tickets to the concert at the Weverse Shop where they will be available from June 13 at 7:29 pm KST to June 14 at 7:29 pm KST. It is a lesser-known fact that if one has subscribed to the ARMY membership, they can enjoy the entire concert with multiple views. Membership holders can also enjoy the fan meet called ARMY in Echo and ARMY on Air where they can enjoy and share their own songs. Take a look at the ticket prices for the concert.

All customers tickets:

June 13 HD Single-view: US$46.10

June 14 HD Single-view: US$46.10

2D Pass HD Single-view: US$83.70

Members only:

June 13 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

June 14 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

2D Pass HD Multi-view: US$83.70

June 13 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (limited)

June 14 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (limited)

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.