BTS Gives Epic Reaction As V Fails To Recognise Robert Downey Jr On 'Run! BTS' Episode

BTS is a closely-knit group of friends, in addition to being established singers. The septet has each others' back but they are also known to make fun of each other when anyone makes a silly mistake. In the latest episode of Run! BTS, Taehyung aka V has become the latest butt of jokes because he failed to recognise a popular figure from pop culture. Let's find out what went down in the latest episode of Run! BTS.

BTS members' epic reactions for V on Run! BTS Episode 140

In the latest episode of Run! BTS, the members were playing a game where they had to quickly name the famous personality that was shown in the picture. Each wrong answer will take away one item from their meal. The members quickly recognised several personalities like Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, to name a few. They also made a few errors along the way, thus losing one item each from the meal set. J-Hope made a funny error by accidentally calling Conan O'Brien as "curtain" whereas V misspoke Leonardo Di Caprio as "Ricaprio". The members engaged in a funny banter as to how V has just begun learning the Korean language. Halfway into the game the members switched seats and resumed the game.

They had very less items on their table, and couldn't afford to lose any more meal options. The BTS members quickly named the personalities but when it was V's turn, he blanked out. The picture shown was of Robert Downey Jr. who is famous for his role as Iron Man in Marvel movies. When Robert Downey Jr.'s picture was shown V quipped "Who is this?". BTS members were shocked and surprised at V's failure to recognise Iron Man. Jin, Jimin and Jungkook got up from their seats in surprise. Jin shouted at V saying it is Robert. The members began expressing their surprise when V couldn't identify RDJ. RM even said that how can V not identify RDJ being an artist himself. Others also pitched in saying that even children know who Robert Downey Jr. is. The team had to remove the soy sauce set from their meal and was left with only meat and ramen to eat for their lunch.

What is Run! BTS?

Run! BTS is a variety show featuring the South Korean boy band BTS. The episodes of the variety show are aired weekly on VLive, a video and live broadcast hosting site which is popular amongst the K-Pop artists to interact with their fans and also share special content.

(Image: BTS Bighit's Twitter)