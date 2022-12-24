BTS Jin's Picture From Military Camp Viral On Social Media, Fans Say 'we Miss Him'

BTS' Jin's picture in military uniform is going viral on social media. Jin, the oldest member of the popular Korean boy band, recently began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp.



A picture of the K-pop idol from the military camp has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Jin can be seen sporting a buzz cut and military uniform with a tiny smile on his face.

The picture is being widely shared by Jin's fan pages on Twitter.

One such post of Jin's viral picture was flooded with comments from his fans. A fan wrote, "I miss him." Another user commented, "I miss you so much WWH Jin... eat and sleep well... praying for your good health and safety."

Check out Jin's viral picture shared by one of his fan pages below:

Jin's military service

Jin, 30, joined the mandatory 18 months of military service on December 13. The K-pop idol will return on June 12, 2024. He will be followed by his other band members one after another in the coming years.

BTS' Jin has reportedly entered the frontline South Korean boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea for five weeks of basic military training.

According to reports, after five weeks of training, the K-pop idol will be given a specific role and sent to an army unit.

About BTS

BTS aka the Bangtan Boys is a South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. They made their debut in 2013. The band consists of seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Their 2018 album 'Love Yourself: Tear' topped the Billboard 200. BTS is the best-selling band in South Korea, according to Circle Chart.

The group announced a schedule pause in activities to enable the members to complete their mandatory military service.

It is said that all the members of BTS will reunite in 2025.