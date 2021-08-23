BTS: Jungkook's Baby Pics Appear In Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; Fans Speculate Collaboration

In a big surprise for the BTS Army, Beyonce has featured their beloved Jungkook in her Virgo Season Yearbook, which is all things adorable. The BTS star, who celebrates his birthday on September 1, has been featured alongside several other celebrities and netizens cannot stop gushing over his cute baby pictures. Celebrities of high stature like Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Prince Harry, and Idris Elba, made their appearance in the international singer's book with a grid of pictures with Jungkook ( whose full name is Jeon Jungkook) appearing beside Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson.

Beyonce, who is Virgo herself, celebrating her birthday on September 4 listed several traits of those belonging to her sun sign, including hard-working, creative, reliable, patient, and kind. The appearance of the BTS heartthrob has left the fans excited as they anticipate a possible collaboration with Beyonce on a new track very soon.

Jugkook appears to look like a gorgeous baby adorned with a little bow tie. The real image that appeared in the book is sure to melt your heart as he can be seen clutching a stuffed toy, looking more innocent than ever.

this being the baby jungkook picture used on beyoncé's website... IM SO HAPPY😭 pic.twitter.com/UUpLo2j1Fw — winnie⁷♥︎ (@dreamjeons) August 22, 2021

Fans have been delving into various possible theories after his yearbook mention has surfaced. One fan mentioned," If that picture of Jungkook is in Beyoncé’s Virgo season yearbook that means she got in contact with Jungkook and asked him for the photo which OBVIOUSLY means that she’s gonna be on JJK1 or we’re gonna get that Beyoncé x BTS collab we’ve been waiting for".

if that picture of jungkook is in beyoncé’s virgo season yearbook that means she got in contact with jungkook and asked him for the photo which OBVIOUSLY means that she’s gonna be on jjk1 or we’re gonna get that beyoncé x bts collab we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/UEomyFAGxA — ً☠︎︎⁷ ss;ope,. i was JOKING (@RAPL7NE) August 22, 2021

"So now that Beyoncé added Jungkook to her list, that means sooner or later she will have a chat with bts, then a collab, then an official video of that collab, then it’s just BTS x Beyoncé world domination", another fan added. While another tweet read," Selena Gomez followed BTS on Instagram, Beyoncé added Jungkook to her Virgo season yearbook and Megan played Butter while working out. I’ve been a clown many times in this fandom but if there’s something going on as in a collab then we are gonna be blessed".

so now that beyoncé added jungkook to her list, that means sooner or later she will have a chat with bts, then a collab, then a official vid of that collab, then it’s just bts x beyoncé world domination pic.twitter.com/yNKuaijI3E — sam⁷ (@knjkvs) August 23, 2021

For those unaware, Jungkook will celebrate his 24th birthday on September 1 this year. The BTS army has already bombarded social media with his birthday projects and posts. Earlier, reports had suggested that his birthday posters have been stuck to the new building of his agency, Hybe.

