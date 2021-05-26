BTS' Mcdonalds' Meal In India to Samuel E Wright's Death: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From the announcing of BTS' Mcdonalds' meal in India to Samuel E Wright's death, many events made headlines on May 26, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

BTS' Mcdonalds' meal in India

Korean pop band BTS has collaborated with fast-food giant McDonalds to launch a special meal for their fans. It will consist of 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces namely– Sweet Chili and Cajun. The meal will be available in Delhi and Mumbai from June 1 and June 4, 2021, respectively.

The BTS Meal is coming to Delhi and Mumbai 🇮🇳 in June@BTS_twt #BTSxMcD pic.twitter.com/y0SlG6SRNO — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 19, 2021

Samuel E Wright's death

Veteran artist Samuel E Wright passed on May 26. He was 74-years-old and was suffering from prostate cancer. He has lent his voice to popular movies like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and The Tap Dance Kid. His daughter confirmed the news of his demise.

Dave Bautista on retiring from the MCU

Dave Bautista, popularly known for playing the character of Drax in MCU is retiring from the superhero universe. He said that Marvel will ‘never run out of superheroes’. He implied that the makers have a lot of material and many actors who can play several other superheroes to keep the storyline going. He will be reprising his role as Drax in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3.

Kim Kardashian allegedly violates labour laws

Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is facing legal trouble as seven of the workers from her Hidden Hills home have filed a lawsuit against her. They claim that Kim allegedly withheld the taxes from their wages and has violated California labour laws. They also have said that Kim did not pay them for the overtime work they did and also did not allow them to rest or go for meal breaks.

Fans not happy Mark Ruffalo’s apology for comments on Israel-Palestine clash

Mark Ruffalo has apologised for his comments that he made on the recent Israel-Palestine clash. He used the term ‘genocide’ for Israel while expressing his opinions. He is facing a backlash for his opinions on Twitter. One of his fans has said that he has ‘buckled to peer pressure’.

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

This is one of the best examples I have seen of a celebrity buckling to peer pressure and throwing the people they spoke up for under the bus for fear of being canceled. I am sharing this post far and wide as an example of spinelessness.#FreePalestine #markruffalo #Palestine https://t.co/1TqGPk4Izq — Ashira Herzig ☭ (@AshiraHerzig) May 26, 2021

I have reflected & I apologize but I am muting @MarkRuffalo



I valued his activism but the many Palestinians that died and are suffering deserve more than this capitulation. The brutal destruction & bombing of unarmed men women and children equal war crimes. #freepalastine https://t.co/btLAODUAAi — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 26, 2021

Image: BTS' Instagram and ANI

