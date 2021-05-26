Last Updated:

BTS' Mcdonalds' Meal In India to Samuel E Wright's Death: Recap Of The Day

BTS' Mcdonalds' meal in India launch date to Samuel E Wright's death, several events made headlines today. Read ahead to know more details.

Kinjal Panchal
BTS' Mcdonalds' meal

Image- BTS' Instagram and ANI


Several events took place today in Hollywood. From the announcing of BTS' Mcdonalds' meal in India to Samuel E Wright's death, many events made headlines on May 26, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day. 

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day 

BTS' Mcdonalds' meal in India 

Korean pop band BTS has collaborated with fast-food giant McDonalds to launch a special meal for their fans. It will consist of 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces namely– Sweet Chili and Cajun. The meal will be available in Delhi and Mumbai from June 1 and June 4, 2021, respectively. 

Samuel E Wright's death

Veteran artist Samuel E Wright passed on May 26. He was 74-years-old and was suffering from prostate cancer. He has lent his voice to popular movies like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and The Tap Dance Kid. His daughter confirmed the news of his demise. 

Dave Bautista on retiring from the MCU

Dave Bautista, popularly known for playing the character of Drax in MCU is retiring from the superhero universe. He said that Marvel will ‘never run out of superheroes’. He implied that the makers have a lot of material and many actors who can play several other superheroes to keep the storyline going. He will be reprising his role as Drax in Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3

Kim Kardashian allegedly violates labour laws 

Makeup mogul Kim Kardashian is facing legal trouble as seven of the workers from her Hidden Hills home have filed a lawsuit against her. They claim that Kim allegedly withheld the taxes from their wages and has violated California labour laws. They also have said that Kim did not pay them for the overtime work they did and also did not allow them to rest or go for meal breaks. 

Fans not happy Mark Ruffalo’s apology for comments on Israel-Palestine clash 

Mark Ruffalo has apologised for his comments that he made on the recent Israel-Palestine clash. He used the term ‘genocide’ for Israel while expressing his opinions. He is facing a backlash for his opinions on Twitter. One of his fans has said that he has ‘buckled to peer pressure’. 

Image: BTS' Instagram and ANI

