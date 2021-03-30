BTS Pens Statement On Racism Against Asians, Says 'we Stand Against Racial Discrimination'

Last Updated:

BTS has raised its voice against the ongoing surge of Asian hate crimes. The K-pop group took to Twitter and shared a statement in both Korean and English about the ongoing issue. In the statement, the K-pop group not only condemned the anti-Asian hate crimes in USA but also shared their personal experiences.

BTS’ statement on anti-Asian racism gets immense support

BTS is considered to be one of the most successful boybands on the planet. The K-pop group’s influence has been witnessed on several occasions. BTS’ message about self-love and personal issues has resonated with music lovers across the globe. Now, BTS members have raced their voice against increasing anti-Asian hate crimes in USA.

The K-pop band took to Twitter and issued a statement about these crimes. In their statement, the BTS members sent their “deepest condolences” to the people who have lost their loved ones due to these increased numbers of crimes against the Asian community. The K-pop group added that they “feel grief and anger”. BTS then went on to share their experiences as Asian artists in the industry.

The Dynamite hitmakers recalled moments when they faced “discrimination” as Asians and endured “expletives without reason”. BTS members continued their statement and said they were “mocked” for their looks. The K-pop band felt short of words to express the pain caused due to this “hatred and violence”. The group explained that this discrimination was enough to make them feel “powerless and chip away” their self-esteem.

The K-pop group concluded their statement on anti-Asian hate crimes in USA on a strong note. They said that they stand against “racial discrimination” and they “condemn violence”. BTS continued as said, “You, and I we all have the right to be respected”. The group assured their fans “we will stand together” against this issue. Take a look at BTS’ statement on Anti-Asian racism below.

Fan reactions to BTS’ statement on anti-Asian racism

BTS’ ARMY was quick to support the K-pop group’s statement. No wonder BTS’ statement on Anti-Asian racism went viral in no time. One ARMY member commented, “Thank you for using your voice”. Another fan thanked the BTS members for using their platform to speak up against these increasing hate crimes. Take a look at all of these comments on BTS’ statement below.

 

