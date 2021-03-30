BTS Pens Statement On Racism Against Asians, Says 'we Stand Against Racial Discrimination'

BTS has raised its voice against the ongoing surge of Asian hate crimes. The K-pop group took to Twitter and shared a statement in both Korean and English about the ongoing issue. In the statement, the K-pop group not only condemned the anti-Asian hate crimes in USA but also shared their personal experiences.

BTS’ statement on anti-Asian racism gets immense support

BTS is considered to be one of the most successful boybands on the planet. The K-pop group’s influence has been witnessed on several occasions. BTS’ message about self-love and personal issues has resonated with music lovers across the globe. Now, BTS members have raced their voice against increasing anti-Asian hate crimes in USA.

The K-pop band took to Twitter and issued a statement about these crimes. In their statement, the BTS members sent their “deepest condolences” to the people who have lost their loved ones due to these increased numbers of crimes against the Asian community. The K-pop group added that they “feel grief and anger”. BTS then went on to share their experiences as Asian artists in the industry.

The Dynamite hitmakers recalled moments when they faced “discrimination” as Asians and endured “expletives without reason”. BTS members continued their statement and said they were “mocked” for their looks. The K-pop band felt short of words to express the pain caused due to this “hatred and violence”. The group explained that this discrimination was enough to make them feel “powerless and chip away” their self-esteem.

The K-pop group concluded their statement on anti-Asian hate crimes in USA on a strong note. They said that they stand against “racial discrimination” and they “condemn violence”. BTS continued as said, “You, and I we all have the right to be respected”. The group assured their fans “we will stand together” against this issue. Take a look at BTS’ statement on Anti-Asian racism below.

Fan reactions to BTS’ statement on anti-Asian racism

BTS’ ARMY was quick to support the K-pop group’s statement. No wonder BTS’ statement on Anti-Asian racism went viral in no time. One ARMY member commented, “Thank you for using your voice”. Another fan thanked the BTS members for using their platform to speak up against these increasing hate crimes. Take a look at all of these comments on BTS’ statement below.

Racism, Xenophobia, Bigotry - No matter what name you call it, it is disgusting! Every human being have the right to be respected! It doesn't matter who they are! Human being should be treated with respect regardless of race! ðŸ¥ºðŸ’œ #BTSARMY #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHate @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eCUl41KL1l — Tiaá´®á´±∞â· ð€ð‘ðŒð˜™ of #BTS! ðŸ‹ðŸ’œ (@MrsTOH2O) March 30, 2021

BTS, thank you for using your platform to speak up about this topic. We need to warn and stop people who have this kind of harmful behaviour. It MUST stop. Every living thing must be respected, the way the prejudice with Asian people are normally is TERRIFYING, it needs to stop!! — ghrmkiveâ· âš”ï¸ (@ghrmkive) March 30, 2021

We knew the pain you’ve felt but you all kept it away from all of us. Perhaps to make us feel more comfortable. We stand with you and for you always. Love you all. ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ — David Yiâ· (@seoulcialite) March 30, 2021

It is incredibly brave of you to speak up about your own experiences of racism & to use your platform to convey such a powerful message about the need to combat anti-Asian racism & violence - including here in the UK. Sending love & solidarity. ðŸ¤ #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHate — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 30, 2021

We can use our power as army and do good with it. Just imagine if every army would post something against asian hate crimes. Let‘s use our voices! Let‘s show how strong we are and what good we can do!!!#StopAsianHate — noora â· *:ï½¥ï¾Ÿâœ§(êˆá´—êˆ)âœ§ï½¥ï¾Ÿ:* (@0Cloudyclouds) March 30, 2021

You need power to voice your opinion and experiences amidst all chaos. Being Asians is not something we should be guilty about. We don't decide where we are born.

The strangest thing is that even Asians discriminate among themselves and diss others because of their look!

Stan BTS — Seokjin Seokjiniteá´®á´± âŸ­âŸ¬ ðŸ’œ âŸ¬âŸ­ (@SoniaKimSeokjin) March 30, 2021

If you ever think, “Why should I speak out against discrimination? I’m not Black or Asian.”, then you should remember a few points:

1) Discrimination in all forms is wrong. Whether it is race, ethnicity, gender, religion, etc, we are all human. — Ann with a BE (@Kitabu57) March 30, 2021

We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence.



You and I have the right to be respected. We will stand together with you. #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate — á´®á´±BTS Voting Uniteâ· (CLOSED) (@btsvotingunite) March 30, 2021

thank you for sharing your story, for conveying such a powerful message, thank you for comforting me, letting me know that i'm not alone, and so are you, we'll fight together, always. i love you ðŸ’œ — alexâ· (@iIlejeons) March 30, 2021

Image Credit: BTS_official Twitter