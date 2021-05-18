BTS Wins Best Music Documentary At MTV Movie And TV Awards 2021; Septet Thanks The ARMY

BTS was nominated for the Best Music Documentary at the MTV Awards: Unscripted. It was the first time that BTS was nominated for a category other than the music ones. BTS was contending for the award amongst artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes. The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 was concluded on May 17, 2021, and BTS was announced as the winner in the Best Music Documentary for their feature Break the Silence: The Movie.

​​​BTS thanks BTS ARMY and MTV for the award

BTS shared a special video to thank the BTS ARMY and MTV Awards for recognising their efforts. In the short video, RM, the leader of the group is seen thanking on behalf of the group. He also mentioned that the "Love Yourself" concert series was one of the special experiences for the group as well as their fans, the BTS ARMY. The group won the Best Music Documentary Award for their film Break the Silence: The Movie. This movie chronicles the behind the stage experiences of the septet during their "Love Yourself" concert series in 2019. Break the Silence: The Movie was released in September 2020. It was promoted as a sequel to the band's previous documentary Bring the Soul: The Movie which was released in 2019.

BTS gearing up to Butter up music charts

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their second English language song Butter. The song is slated to release on May 21, 2021. So far the group has released a bunch of retro-looking concept photos and some music teasers as well. Their song also earned them a feature at one of AMUL India's topicals as well.

Additionally, the group will also release their Japanese album BTS, The Best. The album will release in June 2021. It will feature Japanese versions of their hit Korean tracks as well as new tracks in Japanese. The title track Film Out from the album was released as the official soundtrack for the Japanese movie Signal: Cold Case Investigation Unit. The track was prepared in collaboration with the Japanese band back number. The official music video for Film Out was released on April 1, 2021.

(Image: BTS BIGHIT's Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.