Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection To Release In November

Some of the iconic cartoon shows like Tom & Jerry, Looney Toons, and many more have etched in the memory of every child while growing up and watching them. Now, much to the surprise of the fans of famous cartoon shows like Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros is all set to release Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection on November 3, 2020. As per reports by an International publication, the press release mentioned that the upcoming Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection features 60 theatrical shorts on Blu-ray and a full-size Bugs Bunny glitter Funko figure. It will also include a Digital Copy of the 60 original theatrical shorts, a new documentary, 10 episodes of the Looney Tunes Cartoons, and an introductory letter from animation historian Jerry Beck.

Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary Collection releasing in November

As per reports, according to the release, Bugs Bunny, one of animation's most recognizable characters, first hopped onto the screen in 1940 and had become a pop-culture icon ever since. More than eight generations have enjoyed the timeless antics of the carrot-munching wise guy who always outsmarts his rivals. The release further mentioned that starting from cartoons to movies, television shows, and comic books, the whimsical rabbit has left no stone unturned to spread his charm all across the globe. Adding, further, the statement stated that starting from the rabbit’s clever pranks and one-liners to his shenanigans with other cartoon mates, the show has appealed a large mass.

The statement reportedly claimed that the 80th anniversary will be a grand one with some of the best and most beloved theatrical shorts from Bugs Bunny’s illustrious career will be featured. This compilation contains a variety of memorable works, by some of the most renowned animators in cartoon history including Bob Clampett, Chuck Jones, Robert McKimson, Friz Freleng, Tex Avery, and others. At last, the statement concluded and stated that fans will be captivated by watching the evolution of the look and sound of Bugs Bunny’s character through this set of classic shorts that spans several decades, starting with early works from the 1940s, to cartoons which debuted in the 1990s.

