Burlesque Star Tempest Storm, Known As 'The Queen Of Exotic Dancers', Dies At 93

Burlesque star Tempest Storm passed away on April 20, 2021, at the age of 93. The real name of the veteran exotic dancer was Annie Banks. She is known to have dated iconic American singer Elvis Presley and former American president John F. Kennedy.

Tempest Storm died in her Las Vegas apartment, surrounded by fellow burlesque performers Miss Redd, Kalani Kokonuts, and longtime friend and business partner, Harvey Robbins. The latter confirmed the news of her demise to The Last Vegas Review-Journal. The reason behind Tempest Storm's death is not revealed. She previously underwent hip surgery, and had been diagnosed with dementia, reported People.

Tempest Storm, along with Lili St. Cyr, Blaze Starr, and Sally Rand, was one of the most popular burlesque performers of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Her career as an exotic dancer spanned more than 60 years, and she was still performing in the early 21st century. She is also known for appearing in several Russ Myers films.

Born in 1928, in Eastman, George, Tempest Storm moved to Hollywood in her teenage and started dancing when she was 17. A few years later, she signed a 10-year contract with the Bryan-Engels burlesque production company that paid her a minimum of $100,000 a year, becoming the highest-earning burlesque performer in history. She reportedly had her breasts insured for $1 million. During her appearance at the University of Colorado, the artist caused a stampede of 1,500 male students.

Tempest Storm moved to Los Angeles and befriended her neighbor Marilyn Monroe. She was romantically linked with music legend Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Mickey Rooney, Sammy Davis Jr., gangster Micky Cohen, and even John F. Kennedy. Her friends from Hollywood included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and many others. After three failed marriages, she was wed to actor and jazz musician Herb Jeffries from 1959 to 1967, and they shared a daughter, Patricia.

Tempest Storm has performed in places like Casino Royale, Gayety Burlesk, Silver Slipper, Le Crazy Sport, and more. She was seen in several exploitation movies such as The Fresh Peep, Paris After Midnight, Striptease Girl, and Bettie Page's final film Teaserama. In 2010, she gave her final performance at a Burlesque Hall of Fame reunion show. Nimisha Mukerji directed a documentary on her life titled Tempest Storm: Burlesque Queen that premiered in 2016.

