Busan International Film Festival Holds In-person Opening Ceremony On Oct 6; Check Details

The 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) held its offline opening ceremony on Wednesday, October 6 at the Busan Cinema Center. The ceremony, which was hosted by South Korean stars Song Joong-Ki and Park So-Dam, started off with a flock of celebrities and dignitaries strutting down an L-shaped red carpet.

As per Variety reports, the glamorous event saw Korean fashion brand Artistry's ambassadors, makers and cast of a handful of Korean independent films, The New Currents competition jury without its president and Indian filmmaker Deepa Mehta among others.

Marking the event, Space Sweepers star Song Joong-ki mentioned that 'it's been a while' since everyone could meet in person, adding that this year's BIFF will present '223 films from 70 different countries.' Park also wished for this year’s festival to raise everyone's spirit, adding that it 'represented a moment of comfort and consolation' and provided hope for the resurrection of the Film Industry, which has been daunted by the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Recipients at the festival's opening night included Lee Yong-jin, son of Lee Choon-yun, who accepted the Korean Cinema Award on behalf of his late father and the former chairman of the Korean Academy of Film Arts. Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho and Im Sang-soo also presented the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award to Im Kwon-taek, who has helmed over 100 films in his career.

The opening night's highlight, however, was the presentation of Im Sang-soo’s directorial, Heaven: To The Land of Happiness, which charts the story of two men who meet on a journey. The film had earlier been nominated for the 2020 Cannes festival, however, after its cancellation, it was bagged by Busan for its opening night. The ceremony concluded with a song titled To the Land of Happiness, crooned by musician Hahn Dae-soo.

The film festival has also selected Shoojit Sircar’s production Deep6 as well as The Rapist by Aparna Sen, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania for premiering at its 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section. The 10-day event will run through October 15 in South Korea’s second-largest city, Busan.

