Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up On Kim Kardashian-Pete's Relationship; 'she Does Seem Very Happy'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for around three months, and he recently referred to her as his "girlfriend" in an interview. While the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic Davidson has already met her mother, Kris Jenner, and several of her siblings, he has yet to meet another close relative of Kim's: Kris' ex, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn recently addressed Kim and Davidson’s blossoming romance.

During an interview on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Caitlyn shared some details about their relationship. Caitlyn revealed that Kim does seem very happy. The 73-year-old further shared that he has even talked a little bit about it with his family, but he has to be very quiet about it.

Caitlyn Jenner shares details about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship

The Olympian also said that while talking to her the other day, he said that she has not met him and did not attend any event where he was present. But when Kim talks about Pete, Caitlyn explained that she is always excited to talk about him and tells everyone that all will love him and now after hearing it, Caitlyn plans to go on dinner with him very soon.

According to US Weekly, the Olympian, who previously married Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, revealed that the 41-year-old Skims creator, 41, promised her that she would "love" Davidson. After working together on Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting role in October 2021, the reality star fueled relationship speculations with Kim Kardashian.

The beauty entrepreneur and the comedian were then seen on many outings before being captured holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their relationship. Following the release of the PDA photos, a source exclusively informed Us Weekly that the couple's relationship was "becoming serious." Kardashian previously married Kanye West for six years before divorcing him in February 2021.

On February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the rapper. "Irreconcilable differences" were cited by both Kanye and Kardashian as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four offsprings; North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West.

