Caitlyn Jenner Says She Will 'cancel' The 'cancel Culture' Once She Is Elected As Governor

Caitlyn Jenner, the parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, filed papers to run for the position of California's governor. The former Olympic Athlete will be running in opposition to Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election happening in California later this year. The elections are happening soon, and Caitlyn is going in full force to get the voters on her side. In her latest tweet, she has made one promise to the voters that she decides to fulfil once she is elected as governor.

Caitlyn Jenner promises to "cancel" cancel culture

Caitlyn Jenner tweeted saying that she will "cancel" the cancel culture once she is elected the Governor of California. And in doing so, she will "wake up the woke" people. The term "Woke" resurfaced on the internet in 2014 during the Black Lives Matter movement. But now the term is often used ironically when someone expresses any awareness of a social issue.

"Cancel Culture" is a term that has grown recently on social media. "Cancel Culture" simply means "cancelling" something or someone who has spoken or behaved in a controversial manner. It is a pop-culture term that is defined by dictionary.com as "withdrawing support from famous personalities and companies after they have done something obstructive and controversial".

When elected Governor of California, I will CANCEL, cancel culture and wake up the woke. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 27, 2021

Her tweet has faced a lot of flak online, especially after her controversial comments like setting up a "commission" to determine which trans girls are "truly trans". Several tweets have surfaced online on how electing Caitlyn as a Governor will create more issues for the people than solve them. She has been trolled and called out on the microblogging platform for her controversial views regarding the LGBTQ+ community and also society in general.

Since a lot of people don’t understand this concept:



Caitlyn Jenner running for governor as a republican is a really good example of how you can be a part of a marginalized community and still benefit from white privilege — Kels ☆ (@Kelseyummm) May 27, 2021

when caitlyn jenner tweets anything trans related pic.twitter.com/5A64l33Xdl — ✨ em ✨ influencer arc ✨ (@emaraven11) May 27, 2021

Because that's the biggest problem facing the average californian — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 27, 2021

A look at Caitlyn Jenner's life

Assigned the gender "male" at birth, Caitlyn Jenner came out as a trans woman in 2015. Prior to that, she was known as Bruce Jenner. Bruce and Kris got married in 1991 and gave birth to two daughters Kylie and Kendall. Caitlyn and Kris divorced in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

Caitlyn also appeared regularly on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a part of the Kardashian - Jenner clan. She also released a documentary titled I am Cait in 2015 which focused on her transition journey from a man to a woman. She has been criticized by the LGBTQ+ community for her views on transgender issues.

