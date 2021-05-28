Last Updated:

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Will 'cancel' The 'cancel Culture' Once She Is Elected As Governor

In a new series of promises, Caitlyn Jenner has promised to 'cancel' the cancel culture once she is elected as the Governor of California.

Written By
Nandini Iyengar
Caitlyn Jenner

Image: Caitlyn Jenner's Instagram


Caitlyn Jenner, the parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, filed papers to run for the position of California's governor. The former Olympic Athlete will be running in opposition to Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election happening in California later this year. The elections are happening soon, and Caitlyn is going in full force to get the voters on her side. In her latest tweet, she has made one promise to the voters that she decides to fulfil once she is elected as governor. 

Caitlyn Jenner promises to "cancel" cancel culture

Caitlyn Jenner tweeted saying that she will "cancel" the cancel culture once she is elected the Governor of California. And in doing so, she will "wake up the woke" people. The term "Woke" resurfaced on the internet in 2014 during the Black Lives Matter movement. But now the term is often used ironically when someone expresses any awareness of a social issue.

"Cancel Culture" is a term that has grown recently on social media. "Cancel Culture" simply means "cancelling" something or someone who has spoken or behaved in a controversial manner. It is a pop-culture term that is defined by dictionary.com as "withdrawing support from famous personalities and companies after they have done something obstructive and controversial". 

READ | Caitlyn Jenner to run for California Governor, says state needs 'honest leader'

Her tweet has faced a lot of flak online, especially after her controversial comments like setting up a "commission" to determine which trans girls are "truly trans". Several tweets have surfaced online on how electing Caitlyn as a Governor will create more issues for the people than solve them. She has been trolled and called out on the microblogging platform for her controversial views regarding the LGBTQ+ community and also society in general. 

READ | Kylie Jenner's mother Caitlyn Jenner confirms she's running for California governor

A look at Caitlyn Jenner's life

Assigned the gender "male" at birth, Caitlyn Jenner came out as a trans woman in 2015. Prior to that, she was known as Bruce Jenner. Bruce and Kris got married in 1991 and gave birth to two daughters Kylie and Kendall. Caitlyn and Kris divorced in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

READ | Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: 'I move on' from critics

Caitlyn also appeared regularly on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as a part of the Kardashian - Jenner clan. She also released a documentary titled I am Cait in 2015 which focused on her transition journey from a man to a woman. She has been criticized by the LGBTQ+ community for her views on transgender issues. 

READ | Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview

(Image: Caitlyn Jenner's Instagram)

READ | Caitlyn Jenner doing first sit-down interview of campaign

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT