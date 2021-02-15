Caitlyn Jenner Shuts Down Rumours Of Running For California Governor; Details Inside

Representatives of Caitlyn Jenner, who is a Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, have released a statement which intends on shutting down rumours about Jenner considering to make a run for the position held by Gavin Newsom, who is currently the California governor. The rumours which said something along the lines of Caitlyn Jenner eyeing for the seat of the California Governor made it to the public platforms shortly after the incumbent Democrat who is in charge of the state faced criticisms regarding his crisis management skills that he displayed at the time of a raging pandemic. The first of those rumours, as per the very same report, appeared on Fox News. For a short while, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her representatives refrained from commenting on the matter.

What did Caitlyn Jenner say through her representatives?

But now, Jenner has broken her silence on the matter through her manager Sophia Hutchins, who was quoted by the officials at People magazine saying something along the lines of the fact that the reality television star hasn't even considered running for governor. The officials in question even quoted Hutchins implying that at the moment, Jenner is tied up with the responsibilities of her family (which comprises of 18 grandchildren and 10 children) and the work that she is doing in order to promote LGBT rights and is very happy with what she has on her plate at the moment. More details regarding the same will be revealed as and when Jenner herself or her official representatives share anything on the matter.

About Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner is an actor, a reality television star and a retired Olympic Gold Medal-winning sportsperson. She first caught the attention of the public through her stint on the eminent reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner, who is an LGBT activist and an overly vocal personality when it comes to politics, has ten children and eighteen grandchildren. As per the Yahoo report, she has a total of 6 biological children and four step-children, which includes the Kardashian sisters.

