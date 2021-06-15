Caitlyn Jenner Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Calling Her 'Trump In A Wig,' Calls Him Transphobic

The television personality and comedian, Jimmy Kimmel, was recently termed as transphobic after he made a comment about Caitlyn Jenner, calling her ‘Donald Trump in a wig,’ in an episode of his live show. He was also called out by Caitlyn Jenner, who slammed him on Twitter. In the said episode, Jimmy Kimmel had also joked about an interview that Caitlyn gave, where she talked about her candidature for the California gubernatorial recall election of 2021. Read on to know more about it.

Jimmy Kimmel on Caitlyn Jenner

In the Thursday, June 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel, while doing his comedic bit of roasting, talked about the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ended on June 10. After his roast on the show, he talked about one of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, Caitlyn Jenner. He opened the talk by calling her Caitlyn Jenner ‘Car-crash-ian,’ referring to the car crash that Caitlyn was involved in, in February 2015, which had also killed the actor Kim Howe. Kimmel then went on to talk about a recent interview of Caitlyn Jenner, with The View, where she was talking about her California gubernatorial election candidature. Pausing at a moment in the interview, Jimmy Kimmel made the comment about Caitlyn Jenner and Trump. He said, “Are we sure that it isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, the resemblance is uncanny.”

Jimmy Kimmel later also criticised Caitlyn Jenner for standing as the governor of California, and said, “The interview was a lot of nonsense. She's just trying to get attention. Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does the governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything really.”

Caitlyn Jenner hits back at Jimmy Kimmel

Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as a trans-woman in 2015, called out Jimmy Kimmel for his comment. She tweeted about the incident, saying, “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on,” and then asked why no one else was calling him out. Take a look at her tweet here:

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Caitlyn Jenner then also called out Kimmel for his past jokes that were offensive and did not get any outrage. She made three separate tweets, to point out those jokes of Kimmel from the past. Here are those tweets.

Speaking of @jimmykimmel he also received a pass from the WOKE on his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/C7Ecke95kG — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Also @jimmykimmel got a pass from the WOKE while he asked women to fondle him in public. His treatment of women is wrong. Disgusting. Vile. pic.twitter.com/DIHUA6ZgC0 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate. Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/4LzMuMPzHY — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

