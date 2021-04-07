Caitlyn Jenner To Run For California Governor After Gavin Newsom Faced Backlash: Report

American TV personality Caitlyn Jenner gained popularity when she won the 1976 Olympic decathlon. Later on, she went on to feature in the famous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There have been reports making rounds that Caitlyn Jenner is running for California Governor. According to Axios, she is speaking to political consultants and is being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren.

Caitlyn Jenner's run for California Governor

The GOP that is assisting the KUWTK star previously worked at Trump Victory, which was a joint fundraising committee for President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections. She has also helped in organising the rally which Trump addressed on January 6. The rally was followed by a US Capitol assault. Wren and Jenner met through the latter's work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP that focuses on LGBT+ issues.

The news comes in after the current California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing backlash and possible recall elections for his policies. The Republicans are angry at him for his take on immigration and tax policies. He is also being held accountable for the mishandling of the situation during the pandemic.

Caitlyn Jenner announced in Vanity Fair in the year 2015 that she has transitioned and has also chosen a new name. In 2018, Caitlyn Jenner also spoke against Donald Trump in an op-ed for The Washington Post. She went on to say that he did not handle trans issues properly. She wrote, "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president". She also said that the President has made the trans community a political pawn.

On the other hand, Jenner's manager, Sophia Hutchins, had previously denied the involvement of the star in running for the state's governor. She said that Jenner has never considered running for the governor and that she is happy doing her work. She added that Jenner is glad to work for LGBT rights and spending time with 18 grandchildren and 10 children. Earlier, Jenner also joked about running for the Senate when she said that she likes the political side of it.

