'Call Me By Your Name' Fame Armie Hammer Leaves Rehab Months After Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer, who was seen in Netflix's Call Me By Your Name opposite Timothée Chalamet left a treatment facility after spending above six months there. This was during an ongoing police investigation regarding sexual assault allegations on the actor. The actor joined the facility earlier this year in May.

Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer leaves rehab facility

After spending over half a year at a rehab facility based in Florida, Armie Hammer left the treatment centre on Monday. According to reports by Vanity Fair, the actor was at a treatment program for 'drug, alcohol and sex issues'. The news about the actor being at the facility made the rounds in May and the report mentioned that the facility provides professional help for personal issues. Sources also told Vanity Fair that the actor had reached out to his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, to help him seek treatment for his personal issues. He also reportedly promised her that he would stay at the facility till he was healthy.

The actor's attorney spoke to E! online and revealed that Armie Hammer has left the facility and is 'doing great'. The actor was under investigation in March when a woman alleged that she was raped by him in 2017. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson mentioned that he was the main suspect in the case, which came to light in February this year. There were also several women who raised accusations against him for having cannibalistic fantasies and being emotionally abusive. These accusations were made by a woman named Effie Angelova, who mentioned these instances took place during their on-and-off four-year relationship. Hammer denied all the allegations against him, but it had an impact on his career and he was dropped from his agency, WME.

Timothee Chalamet on accusations against his Call Me By Your Name co-star

Timothee Chalamet, who was the actor's co-star in Call Me By Your Name broke his silence on the matter in October during an interview. According to reports by Variety, the actor mentioned that it was a valid question to ask him, but also mentioned that the question required a 'larger conversation'. He did not speak about the topic at length as he did not wish to give a 'partial response'.

Image: Twitter/@oaplaylist, AP