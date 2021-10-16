'Call My Agent' To 'Dynasty' S4: Netflix Drops Its October Schedule Of Shows & Films

Netflix India released a list of the platform's upcoming films and shows, that fans have been waiting for eagerly. Right from Hindi to English content, the rest of October is a jam-packed one for cinephiles. Here's a lot of some of the films and shows to look forward to in October.

Top 5 Netflix releases coming soon

Call My Agent: Bollywood - October 29

Starring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan as talent agents. The series will revolve around them managing stars to save their company from shutting down. The show is directed by Shaad Ali and will give viewers a glimpse of the world of showbiz. Bollywood celebrities are also expected to make guest appearances on the show.

Locke & Key Season 2 - October 22

The second season of Locke & Key has been a much-awaited one. The season will continue to feature the struggles and threats that the Locks family will have to soon face. The first season of the show ended with an interesting twist and fans wait for October 22 with baited breathe, as Netflix promised 'New demons, new magic' in the upcoming season.

Army of Thieves - October 29

Slated to be a heist comedy flick, the upcoming film will see Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan and others take on lead roles. The film will mark the second project in the Army of the Dead franchise. A fun fact about the film is that the lead actor, Matthias Schweighöfer, will also helm the film.

Dynasty Season 4 - October 22

The series will continue to witness how Elizabeth Gillies' Fallon Carrington will build her very own empire despite the obstacles in her way. Fan also wait to see if Fallon and Liam finally tie the knot in the fourth season of the drama flick. The series will also see Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Sam Underwood and others reprise their roles.

Maya and the three - October 22

This animated show will revolve around a princess who goes on an important mission. With courage and the heart of a warrior, she takes it upon herself to save humanity from evil. The director, Jorge Gutierrez described the project as a 'love letter to Mexican culture'. Diego Luna, Gabriel Iglesias and Rita Moreno will be some of the celebrities to voice characters of the upcoming show.

