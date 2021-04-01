Cameron Diaz On Making Hollywood Come Back; Says, 'it's A Different Time In My Life'

Actor Cameron Diaz was recently a part of a show where she guest appeared in a virtual conversation with the host alongside her BFF Katherine Power. The actor who welcomed her daughter, Raddix on December 30, 2019, says that she is having a different time in her life currently and doesn’t want to shift her focus to movies as of now. Read along to know more excerpts from the interview.

Cameron Diaz opens up about making a Hollywood come back

Cameron Diaz has her priorities set on taking care of and spending with her toddler daughter Raddix, who she welcomed with husband Benji Madden over a year ago in December 2019. Diaz who was one of the highest-paid actors of her times recently spoke about why she has stepped away from taking any acting projects in a conversation on the show Yahoo Finance Presents. She was a part of the show to promote her line of organic wine that launched in 2020 and is called Avaline. Along with her, Katherine Power was also a part of the interview who is a co-founder of the brand with Diaz.

Throughout the show, most of the conversation surrounded the wine brand and what made the two come up with it. However, towards the end, the host asked Diaz if she had any plans to come back into the movies. To this, the 48-year-old actor replied that in the past she had seen a friend of hers who was producing the best of films, but once her family started expanding, she moved her focus towards them and away from films, which is what Cameron herself wants to follow.

She said, “Her family started to evolve, and I saw her go like, 'Oh, wait, I only have 100 per cent. You only have 100 per cent. We don't have 200 per cent. We have 100 per cent, right? So you've got to break up that 100 per cent into ... how much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?”.

She further added, “For me, I know what my ratio is for the balance of my life currently," Diaz continued, explaining she's already given "100 per cent making films" in the past. "I did 100 per cent there, so it's just a different time in my life now," she said. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here”.

