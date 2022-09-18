Cameron Diaz Reveals Acting Again Felt 'a Bit Different' Following 8-year-long Hiatus

Cameron Diaz is among the stellar American actors who have gained massive fame and appreciation from her fans during his decade-long career in the film industry. After being away from the big screen for around 8 years, she is planning to unretire with an upcoming action-comedy film titled Back in Action. As Diaz is gearing up for the release of the film after a long hiatus, she talked about how acting felt a bit different to her this time.

Cameron Diaz goes candid about her comeback to films

Cameron Diaz recently appeared on The Tonight Show and talked about her upcoming film Back in Action with the host Jimmy Fallon. When asked whether she was either excited or nervous about her comeback, Diaz stated that she was both excited and nervous while adding how it was a little bit of muscle memory. Stating further, she reflected on her experience working in the Netflix movie and added how it felt a bit different. She went on to recall working with Jamie Foxx in the film Annie and stated how he was so easy, professional and talented while adding how it would be so much fun for her to be able to work with him again.

“I’m both. It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process — I just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different. And I’ve also made two movies with Jamie Foxx, which is amazing. The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented. And just being able to work with him, it’ll be so much fun,” she stated.

On the other hand, it was Jamie Foxx who announced Cameron Diaz’s comeback to movies through social media by sharing an audio clip in which he can be heard talking to Cameron Diaz about her return to films. While speaking to her, he tells Diaz that he can take someone on the call with them to help her figure out how to unretire. He then takes film director Tom Brady on call who convinces Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement.

Image: AP