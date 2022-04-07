Camila Cabello Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety And How She Decided To Go For Therapy

Camila Cabello is currently gearing up for the release of her third studio album titled Familia, which is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022. The popular artist recently opened up about her mental health struggles in an interview with E! News and spoke about her battle with anxiety. She also revealed that she went to therapy because she has 'no choice' and didn't know what else to do.

Camila Cabello opens up about dealing with anxiety

The popular Havana artist spoke to the publication about her anxiety issues and how it would get so bad that she would not want to work or go into the studio. She mentioned it was a 'paralyzing feeling' and that her life was 'so painful' that she would do anything to feel better. She then went on to reveal that she got help in the form of therapy and admitted she did so only when things 'got so bad' that she felt she had no other option. The singer told E! News-

"There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know. And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralyzing feeling. My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, ‘If you tell me that eating s--t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it. I was like, ‘Yes, of course, therapy. All of it. I never got help until it got so bad that it was like, ‘I don't know what else to do. And then you're like, ‘You know what? I have no choice."

Camila Cabello on the work front

Apart from Familia, the artist will also soon release the music video of her song Psychofreak, and took to social media to share a short teaser. To fans' surprise the short clip featured singer and actor, Willow Smith, which piqued their interest. In the intriguing clip, Smith can be seen standing upside down as she gazes into Cabello's eyes.

Watch the Psychofreak music video teaser here

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello