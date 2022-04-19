Camila Cabello Reveals Harry Styles Was Her 'real Intent' Behind Going On 'The X Factor'

After enjoying a successful career as a member of Fifth Harmony for six years, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello ventured on the solo path in the music industry. With hits like Señorita, Havana and more, the 25-year-old proved her singing prowess and the ability to run the show single-handedly over the years. With many more successful years to come, the singer recently hearkened back to the start of her career.

For the unversed, the young singer's career was launched after she appeared on the popular singing reality show The X Factor in 2012. The show is famously responsible for forming One Direction which went on to become of the biggest bands in the world. Interestingly, Camila Cabello recently revealed that One Direction is directly responsible for her successful career.

Camila Cabello revealed she had a crush on Harry Styles

The young singer, hailing from Cuban, recently appeared in the special Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. As per ET Canada, the singer recalled her stint on The X Factor and revealed that she had a major crush on Harry Styles. Furthermore, a flustered Cabello admitted that the only reason she auditioned for the reality show was with the intent of marrying the British singer.

#CamilaCabello a huge #HarryStyles fan in her teens! She talks Teenage Harry Obsession In ‘Carpool Karaoke’ "I literally was like, I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time,”#hitsaroundtheworld#internationalhitradio pic.twitter.com/XZ0H7sJv6V — international hit radio (@interhitradio) April 19, 2022

Camila Cabello said, ''This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because it's like 10 years ago... but I was literally like, I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles! I really believed that at the time.'' Additionally, she also said that she thought of meeting Styles after becoming a singer.

She said, ''I didn't think we were going to get married but I was like, I'm gonna audition for X Factor, we're gonna meet and I'm gonna become a singer and we'll probably fall in love!" The singer also admitted that it was the first time that she publicly revealed her crush on the Falling singer.

Meanwhile, the singer recently penned a note for her fans following her show for her new album FAMILIA. She wrote, ''First time in years today that I got to sing with you guys. It felt amazing to see you w your friends having a good time. Nothing is more FAMILIA than listening to this album with your friends, whether it be online or in person, let this album help you find community, find a buddy even if on the internet . That would make me the happiest''.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello/harrystyles