Camila Cabello Sells Her LA Villa Bought From Uday Chopra For ₹32 Crore: Report

Singer and actor Camila Cabello recently sold her Los Angeles mansion which she had reportedly purchased from Bollywood actor Uday Chopra. The mansion is situated just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and was sold at $4.3 million (approximately ₹32 crore). The singer had put the Mediterranean villa for sale at an asking price of $3.95 million and ended up sealing the deal with $350,000 profit, reported E! News.

Camila Cabello sells her LA mansion

According to several reports including Vogue India and real estate site, The Dirt, the Havana singer had bought the property from the Dhoom actor in the year 2019 at $3.39 million (₹25.21 crore as per the present converting rate). As per a report by LA Times' 2018, Uday Chopra had put the house for sale at an asking price of $3.799 million, however, it looks like he sold it to Cabello for a sum lower than the asking price tag.

The Mediterranean villa spreads over 3,570 square-foot with four bathrooms and four bedrooms. Reportedly, one of the rooms she has converted into a music studio. The mansion also features a private courtyard entrance, a few fireplaces, a saltwater pool and a BBQ area. Cabello has dropped numerous snaps from the house through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Cinderella actor spent most of her time at the house with her ex-beau and singer Shawn Mendes. The couple parted their ways in November this year. They posted a joint statement on their respective Instagram handle. The duo wrote, "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their Instagram Stories read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward (heart emojis) Camila and Shawn."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Uday Chopra was last seen in Dhoom 3 alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Even though, the actor has been away from the spotlight, he was quite active on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. He often interacts with his fans. Chopra bid adieu to the platform in October.

Image: AP/PTI