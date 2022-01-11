Camila Cabello Shares Pics From Her Vacation After Reunion With Ex Shawn Mendes

Singer/songwriter Camila Cabello dropped pictures from her vacation in the Dominican Republic on social media. The singer who is currently in Montana shared pictures from her trip and wrote that she had not shared them earlier as she was 'living her life.' The pictures come just a few days after Camila was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes as they took their dog out for a walk.

Camila Cabello shares pictures from her vacation

Camila Cabello took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday as she shared pictures from her vacation in the Dominican Republic. The Havana singer could be seen wearing a black bikini as she soaked in the sun. Sharing the pictures, Camila wrote, "I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO."

Camila shared similar photos on January 1 and announced that she would be releasing her next studio album in 2022. She wrote, "Feliz año nuevo! can’t wait to give you guys my/ our next album, Familia in 2022". The photos arrive just a few days after she was clicked with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The duo was spotted by the paps walking their dog Tarzan on January 6.

Last year in November, Camila and Shawn shared a joint statement on social media and announced their split. Their statement read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever...We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Camila Cabello on the work front

Meanwhile, Camila was recently seen in the musical romantic drama Cinderella based on the fairytale of the same name. The movie marked the singer's acting debut and is a modern take on the traditional tale and follows the young Cinderella who lives with her not-so-evil stepmother and stepsisters.

She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on The X Factor USA in 2012. The singer split from the group in 2016 to focus on her solo career. Cabello's debut studio album, Camila, reached number one on the US Billboard 200, its lead single Havana amassed billions of streams on music platforms and also became the best-selling digital single of 2018.

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello