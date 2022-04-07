Camila Cabello Teases Her 'Psychofreak' Music Video With Willow Smith; Watch

As the audience was eagerly awaiting the release of Camila Cabello's upcoming music video after the success of her collaboration with Ed Sheeran for their song, Bam Bam, the singer recently escalated the curiosity of the fans by unveiling the teaser of her new music video with Willow Smith.

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello recently performed at the charity event to show support to Ukrainians impacted by the continuing Russian aggression, set up to help collect funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal.

Camila Cabello x Willow Smith's new music video teaser

Camila Cabello recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an intriguing teaser of her upcoming music video, 'Psychofreak' in collaboration with the American singer and actor, Willow Smith. In the teaser, while Camila was seen wearing a black overcoat, Willow Smith can be standing upside down while gazing into Cabello's eyes. In the caption, Camila Cabello revealed the release date and time of the music video and stated, "Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel. On my Instagram talkin bout “Im healed”. Worried if I still got sex appeal. Hoping that I don’t drive off this hill. When we’re making love, I wanna be there. And i wanna feel you pulling my hair. Gotta go outside, i need some air. Psychofreak music video w @willowsmith out this Friday at 10am EST" (sic)

Camila Cabello opens up about body image struggles

Taking to her Instagram handle, Camila Cabello recently shared a long note on her struggles with body image. She began the note by writing about how being photographed every time she stepped in a beach club in Miami made her feel "super vulnerable." She stated, "Every time I've gone to this beach club in Miami I get paper - somehow when I check in papas know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared - I've worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello