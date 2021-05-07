Camila Cabello's Feature Debut 'Cinderella' To Premiere On Amazon Prime

May production houses are finding it hard to get a theatrical release for their movies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many films have opted for the direct streaming option over the past year. The latest addition to the list is the upcoming Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello.

Cinderella starring Camila Cabello to skip theatres and arrive on Prime

Deadline has reported that Amazon Studios is in the final deal to acquire worldwide rights to musical romantic comedy film Cinderella from Sony Pictures. The project marks singer Camila Cabello's feature movie debut. It will skip theatrical releases and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Camila Cabello's Cinderella release date is not revealed yet, but the film is expected to arrive later this year. Sony initially scheduled to premiere the movie on February 5, 2021, however, it was pushed to July 16, 2021. Now, Sony has finalized a plan to sell it to Amazon Studios for direct streaming on Prime Video. Its release in cinemas is uncertain, especially in India, Europe, and Latin America. Sony Pictures retains the rights for China release.

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello will be making her acting debut with Cinderella. The film includes pop songs from contemporary artists and original songs by Cabello. It is a fresh musically impelled take on the traditional tale. The plot has Cinderella as a young ambitious woman whose dreams are bigger than the world would allow. She generates the courage to make her dreams come alive with the help of her Fab G.

Camila Cabello's Cinderella cast includes Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitizine, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan, and others. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, it is based on Cinderella or The Little Glass folk tale by Charles Perrault. The project is produced by Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose are executive producers.

Camilla Cabello has dropped two solo studio albums; Camila in 2018 and Romance in 2019. Her hit songs include Havana, Senorita, Liar, Bad Things, Shameless, and more. Fans are excited to see their favorite singer as she turns into an actor.

IMAGE: CAMILA CABELLO YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.