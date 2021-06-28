Camila Mendes Birthday: Can You Guess The Answers To This 'Riverdale' Quiz Correctly?

The American actress Camila Mendes rose to fame after appearing in the popular teen drama Riverdale as Veronica Lodge. Her unique sense of style and impressive dialogues made her a star overnight and a sensation among the young audience. Camila Mendes shows and movies such as Dangerous Lies, The Perfect Date, and Palm Springs further contributed to her fame on television.

Camila Mendes birthday

Camila Mendes age will be 26 this year as she will celebrate her birthday on the 29th of June. The actress also appeared in popular music videos like Give a Little by Maggie Rogers and Side Effects by The Chainsmokers featuring Emily Warren. However, Camila Mendes's role in Riverdale still remains one of her most iconic roles to date for her fans. So on the occasion of Camila Mendes birthday, take this quiz to check if you know enough about her most popular series and character.

Camila Mendes quiz

1. Touted as one of the most popular Camila Mendes shows, portraying the role of Veronica Lodge came with many challenges. The impeccable dialogue delivery and sassy humour were inspired by several iconic female characters of many popular shows. Can you guess which character inspired Camila Mendes for Veronica Lodge's 'humourous moments'?

Summer Roberts from The O.C.

Juno from Juno.

Peggy Olson from Mad Men.

Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz.

2. The small yet beautiful towns in Riverdale are actually based on real towns. From the rivers to deep forests, the reel towns rook inspiration from several real towns. Can you guess which town in the real world inspired the town of Riverdale from the comics?

Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany.

Alberobello, Italy.

Hallstatt, Austria.

Hiawatha, KS, 'The City of Beautiful Maples'.

3. It is not uncommon for actors to know each other prior to meeting on the show. Camila Mendes was not a public figure before she starred in Riverdale. However, the actress did go to university with one of the popular cast of the series and also admitted she met him in the university and exchanged a few words. Can you guess which cast member of Riverdale Camila went to university with?

Charles Melton.

K.J. Apa.

Cole Sprouse.

Ashleigh Murray.

4. The teenagers in the show appeared to have a diverse set of hair colours. From black to blonde, the characters fit their character well with the colour of their hair, But did you know Camila Mendes had to dye her hair darker to fit her character description. Guess who else dyed their hair for the role.

Ashleigh Murray.

Luke Perry.

Cole Sprouse.

Lili Reinhart.

5. Love blossomed on the sets of Riverdale after rumours of many co-stars started swirling around. However, only Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart confirmed their relationship. The 26-year-old actress was not far behind as she also found love on the sets of her popular show. Can you guess which of the co-star the actress dated?

Drew Ray Tanner.

Casey Cott.

Charles Melton.

Jordan Connor.

Answers:

1. Summer Roberts from The O.C.

2. Hiawatha, KS, 'The City of Beautiful Maples'.

3. Cole Sprouse.

4. Cole Sprouse.

5. Charles Melton.

