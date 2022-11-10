Camila Mendes Confirms Dating Rudy Mancuso With A 'life Update'? Check Here

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is seemingly in love again, according to her new "life update." While the actor was being linked up with actor-musician Rudy Mancuso, she seemingly gave the nod to the rumours.

Camila Mendes is quite active on Instagram and enjoys a massive following of over 27 million. As Mendes often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans, she recently treated them with a "life update" and seemingly confirmed that she is dating her Musicá co-star Rudy Mancuso.

In one of the pictures, Mendes added a photo of Mancuso playing with her dog Truffle. While his face was not entirely visible, his arm tattoos confirmed it was him. Amid a few more snaps with her friend Rachel Matthews, the Do Revenge actor shared a selfie, taken in the reflection of a glass door, which featured Mancuso and her. In the selfie, Mendes could be seen sporting a bathing suit while Mancuso wrapped his arms around her.

Mendes' friend Venessa Morgan reacted to the post and wrote, "Living your best life, and I’m here for it," while actor Chase Stokes commented, "U guys r 2 cute." A fan of the actor wrote, "I see you Rudy, my favorite brasileiro gringo couple," while another penned, "IM SO HAPPY THAT YOURE HAPPY." The post has been liked by over 2.3 million IG users.

While Mendes and Mancuso have not directly confirmed their relationship, their fans will soon get to watch them together in the coming-of-age film Musica. The YouTube star will both direct and star in the project while Mendes will also executive produce it. As Mancuso welcomed Mendes on board, he wrote on his Instagram, "So thrilled to have the extraordinary @camimendes join the wondrous world of MÚSICA."

More about the rumoured couple

Earlier this year, Mendes joined Rudy Mancuso's upcoming directorial and the two spent the summer shooting the project. They first sparked romance rumours in September as they were spotted arriving at the Venice Film Festival together. In October, the rumoured couple was spotted leaving a Halloween party and Mancuso had his arm around the Dangerous Lies actor.

Image: AP/Instagram/@rudymancuso/@camilamendes